Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves tops BKFC Knucklemania 4 in April in LA

“Platinum” Mike Perry and former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves are set to battle it out in the headliner of Knucklemania 4. The bare knuckle boxing fight card airs live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27.

Undefeated Mike Perry (4-0) of Flint, Michigan stopped fellow former UFC fighter Eddie Alvarez in the second round last time out in December 2023. Brazil’s former UFC welterweight title contender Thiago Alves (2-0) last fought in June 2021, when he stopped Uly Diazs in the third round to land the BKFC belt.

In the co-feature, reigning BKFC cruiserweight champion Lorenzo Hunt of Elyria, Ohio takes on Mick Terrill of England. The pair squares off at heavyweight.

Also on the card, former UFC fighters Ben Rothwell of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Todd Duffee of Evansville, Indiana go head to head at heavyweight. Plus, Mexico’s former WBO interim light middleweight champion Alfredo Angulo faces a to be named opponent in his BKFC debut.

Other bouts featured on the BKFC Knucklemania 4 card are expected to be confirmed shortly.