Khalil Coe dominates Manuel Gallegos in rematch to claim stoppage victory

Khalil Coe avenged his defeat against Manuel Gallegos when the two met in a rematch on May 30 at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The pair squared off for the second time following their first fight last November in Philadelphia, where Gallegos claimed the win via ninth-round TKO, sending Coe to the canvas four times along the way.

The scheduled 10-round light heavyweight rematch also ended inside the distance. This time around, Coe of Jersey City, NJ came out on top, dominating Mexico’s Gallegos to earn the victory via sixth-round TKO. The latter wouldn’t come out after the break.

With the victory, 28-year-old Khalil Coe took revenge, improved his record to 10-1-1, 8 KOs, and regained the WBC USA 175-pound title. 27-year-old Manuel Gallegos dropped to 21-3-1, 18 KOs and lost the belt.

In the co-feature, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (31-4-1, 17 KOs) defeated Manuel Medina (7-4-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision in an all-Mexican showdown at super lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-94, 96-94, and 96-94.

Among other Gallegos vs Coe 2 results, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan defeated Mexico’s Luis Castillo (31-7, 20 KOs) via eighth-round TKO at super bantamweight. Castillo’s corner threw in the towel. The official time of the stoppage was 2:05 into the round. On his way to victory, Akhmadaliev sent his opponent to the canvas at the end of the fifth round and in the last minute of the sixth.

In his next fight on September 14, Akhmadaliev is expected to challenge the undisputed champion at 122 lbs – Naoya Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) of Japan.

In the event opener, former champion Adrian Curiel (26-6-1, 5 KOs) defeated Johan Rubio (8-3-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at super flyweight. After 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92.