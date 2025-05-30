Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Gallegos vs Coe 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Manuel Gallegos vs Khalil Coe rematch: Live results from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their rematch
Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe come face-to-face at the weigh-in, on May 29, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Manuel Gallegos faces Khalil Coe in a rematch on Friday, May 30, live from Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC USA light heavyweight title on the line.

The pair run it back following their first fight last November in Philadelphia, where Gallegos (21-2-1, 18 KOs) claimed the win by TKO in the ninth round. On his way to victory, the Mexican contender sent Jersey City’s Coe (9-1-1, 7 KOs) to the canvas four times.

On the Gallegos vs Coe 2 undercard, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (30-4-1, 17 KOs) meets fellow-Mexican Manuel Medina (7-3-3, 5 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Luis Castillo (31-6, 20 KOs) of Mexico clash in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. The telecast opener is an-all Mexican 10-round super flyweight bout between Adrian Curiel (25-6-1, 5 KOs) and Johan Rubio (8-2-2, 4 KOs).

Gallegos vs Coe rematch airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Watch on DAZN

Gallegos vs Coe 2 live blog

Full fight video: Khalil Coe vs Manuel Gallegos

In case you missed it – the full fight between Khalil Coe and Manuel Gallegos is now streaming. What’s your prediction for the rematch? Leave your picks in the comments below.

Gallegos vs Coe 2: How to watch & start time

Gallegos vs Coe 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe at the weigh-in ahead of their rematch
Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe at the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Gallegos vs Coe 2 results

Get Gallegos vs Coe 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Manuel Gallegos vs. Khalil Coe
  • Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Manuel Medina
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Luis Castillo
  • Adrian Curiel vs. Johan Rubio
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.