Gallegos vs Coe 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Manuel Gallegos faces Khalil Coe in a rematch on Friday, May 30, live from Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC USA light heavyweight title on the line.

The pair run it back following their first fight last November in Philadelphia, where Gallegos (21-2-1, 18 KOs) claimed the win by TKO in the ninth round. On his way to victory, the Mexican contender sent Jersey City’s Coe (9-1-1, 7 KOs) to the canvas four times.

On the Gallegos vs Coe 2 undercard, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (30-4-1, 17 KOs) meets fellow-Mexican Manuel Medina (7-3-3, 5 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Luis Castillo (31-6, 20 KOs) of Mexico clash in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. The telecast opener is an-all Mexican 10-round super flyweight bout between Adrian Curiel (25-6-1, 5 KOs) and Johan Rubio (8-2-2, 4 KOs).

Gallegos vs Coe rematch airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

May 30, 2025 1:32 AM EDT Full fight video: Khalil Coe vs Manuel Gallegos In case you missed it – the full fight between Khalil Coe and Manuel Gallegos is now streaming. What's your prediction for the rematch? Leave your picks in the comments below. May 30, 2025 1:15 AM EDT Gallegos vs Coe 2: How to watch & start time Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe at the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Gallegos vs Coe 2 results

(9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)