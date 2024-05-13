Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk lands on UFC 302 fight card

The bout between Kevin Holland and Michal Oleksiejczuk has been added to the UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier fight card on June 1. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pair battles it out at middleweight.

Kevin Holland (25-11, 1 NC) makes his return to middleweight and looks to rebound from two defeats. In his previous outing in March, the 31-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Michael “Venom” Page. Last September, the Riverside, California native lost the fight by split decision against Jack Della Maddalena.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1 NC) also eyes to get back in the win column. Poland’s 29-year-old was submitted by Michel Pereira in the first round in March.

The addition of the Holland vs Oleksiejczuk showdown to the UFC 302 PPV card was unveiled by ESPN via post on X.

In the UFC 302 main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3) of Brazil. The current lineup looks as the following:

UFC 302 fight card

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight

Preliminary card

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight

Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Early prelims