Subscribe
HomeUFC

Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk lands on UFC 302 fight card

Kevin Holland faces Michal Oleksiejczuk at middleweight at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier in Newark, NJ

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The bout between Kevin Holland and Michal Oleksiejczuk has been added to the UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier fight card on June 1. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pair battles it out at middleweight.

Kevin Holland (25-11, 1 NC) makes his return to middleweight and looks to rebound from two defeats. In his previous outing in March, the 31-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Michael “Venom” Page. Last September, the Riverside, California native lost the fight by split decision against Jack Della Maddalena.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7, 1 NC) also eyes to get back in the win column. Poland’s 29-year-old was submitted by Michel Pereira in the first round in March.

The addition of the Holland vs Oleksiejczuk showdown to the UFC 302 PPV card was unveiled by ESPN via post on X.

In the UFC 302 main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3) of Brazil. The current lineup looks as the following:

UFC 302 fight card

Main card

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight
  • Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight
  • Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
  • Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight
  • Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Early prelims

  • Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez, welterweight
  • Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards, women’s bantamweight
  • Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira, flyweight
  • Andre Lima vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, flyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.