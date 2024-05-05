UFC 302 official trailer: Makhachev faces Poirier, Strickland meets Costa

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poiriera airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. The promo video titled “Coming in Fierce” hit the stream today.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his 155-pound title against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6) Anaheim, California goes up against former 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3) of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 302 card, Jailton Almeida (20-3) of Brazil faces Alexander Romanov (17-2) of Moldova at heavyweight. Plus, Niko Price (15-7, 2 NC) of Cape Coral, Florida takes on Alex Morono (24-9, 1 NC) of Houston, Texas at welterweight.