Kenshiro Teraji and Ricardo Sandoval make weight for unified 112-pound titles

Following the final press conference, Kenshiro Teraji and Ricardo Sandoval successfully weighed in for their unified championship bout. The 112-pound contest airs live on Wednesday, July 30, from BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan.

Japanese two-division champion Teraji (25-1, 16 KOs), who makes the first defense of his unified WBA and WBC belts, came in at 50.6 kg. This is approximately 111.61 lbs. Challenger Sandoval (26-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA, weighed in at 50.7 kg. This is around 111.75 lbs.

Antonio Vargas (19-1, 11 KOs) of Houston, TX weighed in at 53.1 kg (117.56 lbs) for his WBA 118-pound title defense against Daigo Higa (21-3-2, 19 KOs). Former champion Higa of Japan tipped the scales at 53.4 kg (117.94 lbs). The bout serves as the co-feature.

On the undercard, Erick Rosa (8-0, 2 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Kyosuke Takami (9-0, 7 KOs) of Japan both registered 48.8 kg (107.94 lbs). The matchup is set to crown the new WBA 108-pound champion.

Check out the current Teraji vs Sandoval lineup and weights below.

Kenshiro Teraji during the weigh-in on July 29, 2025, ahead of his bout against Ricardo Rafael Sandoval at BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan | Supplied/Golden Boy

Ricardo Rafael Sandoval during the weigh-in on July 29, 2025, ahead of his bout against Kenshiro Teraji at BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan | Supplied/Golden Boy

Kenshiro Teraji and Ricardo Rafael Sandoval during the weigh-in on July 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan | Supplied/Golden Boy

The Teraji vs Sandoval weights are as follows: