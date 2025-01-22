Keith Thurman faces Brock Jarvis in Sydney, Australia in March

Keith Thurman is set for his next fight against Brock Jarvis on March 12 at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. The former unified welterweight champion steps through the ropes after over three years of absence from the ring.

Once-beaten Keith Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) was scheduled to face Tim Tszyu last March but withdrew due to injury. In his previous outing in February 2022, which was also his return to the ring, the native of Clearwater, Florida defeated Mario Barrios by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 36-year-old bounced back from his first career defeat by split decision against Manny Pacquiao in July 2019.

Brock Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) stopped Adrian Rodriguez in the fourth round last December and Marlon Paniamogan also in the fourth round in March 2023. In October 2022, the 27-year-old lost his first fight via first-round stoppage against fellow Australian Liam Paro.

The event airs live on Kayo Sports and Main Event in Australia. The U.S. broadcast has yet to be determined.

The bouts featured on the Thurman vs Jarvis undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.