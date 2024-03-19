Tim Tszyu faces Sebastian Fundora for unified title, Keith Thurman out with injury

Australian world champion Tim Tszyu has a new opponent for his next fight, as Sebastian Fundora replaces Keith Thurman. The latter was forced to withdraw due to bicep injury suffered in training. The pair squares off in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The super welterweight bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBO and WBC title belts on the line.

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza last October. Going through the ropes in Las Vegas, Sydney’s 29-year-old brings to the ring his WBO belt.

Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) is a former interim WBC champion. Coachella’s 26-year-old southpaw was scheduled to fight Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine for the vacant WBC belt on the prelims. The latter now faces Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico for the interim strap. In his previous outing last April, Fundora was KO’d by Mendoza in the seventh round.

The previously announced for the prelims world title bout between Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez and challenger Angelino Cordova of Venezuela now serves as the PPV opener. Also on the main card, Cuban Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa of Australia. In the co-feature, Las Vegas native Rolando Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac Cruz.

On the top of prelims, Elijah Garcia and Kyrone Davis go head to head in the 10-round all-American bout at middleweight.

Following the change, the current Tszyu vs Fundora fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO title, vacant WBC title

Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Romero’s WBA title

Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC title

Prelims