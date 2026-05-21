Joshua Pagan vs Rodolfo Bustamante leads Gonzalez vs Perez undercard

Joshua Pagan faces Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar on June 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The contest is featured on the Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez vs Abraham Perez card, presented by Salita Promotions. Pagan puts his WBO NABO lightweight title on the line.

Undefeated Grand Rapids native Pagan (15-0, 5 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Bryan Jimenez at the same venue in February.

Mexico’s Bustamante (23-1-1, 13 KOs) is fresh off a first-round knockout victory over Arturo Hernandez Velazquez in May.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

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Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Brandon Moore (19-1, 10 KOs) and former title challenger Gerald Washington (27-7-1, 14 KOs).

Moore of Lakeland, Florida, defends his USBA title after defeating DeAndre Savage by unanimous decision last September.

Washington of San Jose, California, returns to the ring after suffering a third-round TKO defeat against Kingsley Ibeh, also last September.

A heavyweight bout pits Sardius Simmons (7-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, against Indiana’s Walter Burns (8-4, 6 KOs).

A welterweight matchup features Detroit’s Lance Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) facing Jovanis Rodriguez (2-0-2, 1 KO) of Tacoma, Washington.

Also scheduled are flyweight Jasmine Hampton (2-0, 2 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and super welterweight Jaquan McElroy (6-0, 2 KOs) of Flint, Michigan. Their respective opponents, along with the finalized card, are expected to be announced shortly.

In the main event, Puerto Rican southpaw Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Abraham Perez (14-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.