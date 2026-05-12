Bomba Gonzalez faces Abraham Perez in Grand Rapids, MI in June

Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez faces Abraham Perez in a championship clash on June 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Gonzalez puts his interim WBA flyweight title on the line. Tickets for the Salita Promotions event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Puerto Rican 35-year-old southpaw Gonzalez (29-4-1, 14 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he claimed in January by decision against Yankiel Rivera. Earlier in his career, the Bronx native held the WBO light flyweight title.

Unbeaten 27-year-old Perez (14-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, is fresh off a decision victory over Esneth Domingo in April.

“I’m glad a big promoter like Salita looked at me and bet on me,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve worked hard to be on this level. At 35 years old, I’m a two-division world champion, proving age is just a number. God put Salita in my life for a reason, and I see myself becoming a 3-division champion real soon under this banner. This is a big moment, fighting on DAZN as the main event, and I’ll be ready to put on a show and defend my title successfully.”

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“As far as my opponent, my team looked Perez up – he’s undefeated and ranked top of the division – but my experience will show on fight night. I’m going to be ready. The only thing different about this camp is that I’m preparing to fight an orthodox [stance], but we prepare for him like any other fighter. I’m going to keep working on my speed and IQ, that will be the thing that sets me apart.”

Perez said, “I’m grateful for this opportunity and ready to show the world what I’m capable of. Not only will Gonzalez see the best version of me, but the entire sport and fight fans worldwide live on DAZN. My whole career I’ve been preparing for moments like this. I’ve been calling for the best – now it’s time to prove it.”

The Gonzalez vs Perez undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.