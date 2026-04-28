Joshua faces Prenga in Riyadh in July – Fury fight set

The date of Anthony Joshua’s ring return is confirmed for Saturday, July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he faces Kristian Prenga. The heavyweight contest, titled “The Comeback,” takes place during the Esports World Cup Festival. The venue for the DAZN-streamed card is expected to be announced shortly.

British former unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) was last in action in December, scoring a sixth-round knockout over Jake Paul. After a serious car accident in Nigeria, it was unclear whether the 36-year-old would return to the ring.

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In April, fellow Brit Tyson Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) made his comeback, defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov by unanimous decision. Post-fight, the 37-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion challenged Joshua to a fight.

While Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has stated Joshua’s fight against Fury “is on”, AJ first takes on Kristian Prenga, who holds a 100% knockout ratio.

“It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring, and today is the next step on that journey,” Joshua said. “I’m delighted to have agreed a multi-fight deal starting with July 25th in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left oﬀ. As I said. The landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”

Albania’s Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) has scored 16 victories since his points decision loss to Giovanni Auriemma in early 2017. In his previous bout in February, the U.S.-based 35-year-old stopped Joe Jones in the opening round.

“Anthony Joshua is a great fighter, but he made a terrible miscalculation in picking me as his opponent,” Prenga said. “This is the kind of fight that changes everything in my life and his.”

“I know they have big plans ahead after this fight. I know they are overlooking me. I’m happy about that. I will derail their plans and shock the world this July in Saudi Arabia.”

The Joshua vs. Prenga undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

AJ vs Fury

In early April, Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabia’s Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and Royal Court adviser with the rank of minister, announced plans for two fights for Anthony Joshua, as well as another ring appearance for Tyson Fury. The clash between the two fighters is now said to be locked in.

Hearn also made several posts on social media, announcing “The Comeback” event, as well as an all-British clash between Joshua and Fury.

“The biggest piece of business we’ve ever done but more importantly the one we’ve always wanted. Biggest year of AJ’s career coming up, the comeback is on.”

“Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on!”

Further details for the Joshua vs Fury showdown are expected to follow in the coming months, pending Joshua’s fight against Prenga.