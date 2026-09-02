Jose Ramirez faces Alexis Rocha on Garcia vs Benn prelims

The welterweight bout between Jose Ramirez and Alexis Rocha has been confirmed, along with four other matchups, for the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn prelims. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 12.

Former unified super lightweight champion Ramirez (29-3, 18 KOs) of Avenal, California, comes off two decision losses against Devin Haney and Arnold Barboza.

Santa Ana’s southpaw Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs) won his previous bout in March by decision over Joseph “JoJo” Diaz.

Zuffa Boxing made the announcement Wednesday.

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Also announced for prelims

132-pound catchweight bout between Los Angeles native Pablo Rubio (15-0, 5 KOs) and Mexico’s Oswaldo Molina (9-0, 4 KOs).

Super middleweight matchup between Las Vegas native Abel Gonzalez (8-0, 6 KOs) and Mexico’s Raul Salomon (16-4-1, 14 KOs).

Super welterweight contest between Vlad Panin (24-2, 16 KOs) and Dakota Linger (17-7-3, 13 KOs) of Buckhannon, West Virginia.

Lightweight clash between Sean Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California, and Oxnard, California-based Abraham Morales (4-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Main card includes

Atop the fight card, Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, makes the first defense of his WBC welterweight title against British challenger Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs).

The co-feature is a cruiserweight bout between two champions, Australia’s Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) and Armenia’s Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs).

A lightweight bout pits Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) against Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada.

A previously announced heavyweight bout between Damazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs) of Nigeria has been moved to the main card.

Garcia vs Benn will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and other countries, excluding the UK and Ireland, where the card will be available via DAZN PPV.

Current fight card

Main card

Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) vs. Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), Garcia’s WBC welterweight title

Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) vs. Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs), cruiserweight

Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) vs. Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs), lightweight

DaMazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) vs. Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs), heavyweight

Prelims

Jose Ramirez (29-3, 18 KOs) vs. Alexis Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs), welterweight

Pablo Rubio (15-0, 5 KOs) vs. Oswaldo Molina (9-0, 4 KOs), 132 lb catchweight

Abel Gonzalez (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Raul Salomon (16-4-1, 14 KOs), super middleweight

Vlad Panin (24-2, 16 KOs) vs. Dakota Linger (17-7-3, 13 KOs), super welterweight

Sean Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs) vs. Abraham Morales (4-1, 2 KOs), lightweight