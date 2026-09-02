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Jose Ramirez faces Alexis Rocha on Garcia vs Benn prelims

Ramirez comes off losses to Devin Haney and Arnold Barboza, while Rocha won his previous bout against Joseph Diaz

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jose Ramirez during an open workout ahead of his bout
Jose Ramirez during an open workout in New York, New York, on April 29, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

The welterweight bout between Jose Ramirez and Alexis Rocha has been confirmed, along with four other matchups, for the Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn prelims. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 12.

  • Former unified super lightweight champion Ramirez (29-3, 18 KOs) of Avenal, California, comes off two decision losses against Devin Haney and Arnold Barboza.
  • Santa Ana’s southpaw Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs) won his previous bout in March by decision over Joseph “JoJo” Diaz.

Zuffa Boxing made the announcement Wednesday.

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Also announced for prelims

  • 132-pound catchweight bout between Los Angeles native Pablo Rubio (15-0, 5 KOs) and Mexico’s Oswaldo Molina (9-0, 4 KOs).
  • Super middleweight matchup between Las Vegas native Abel Gonzalez (8-0, 6 KOs) and Mexico’s Raul Salomon (16-4-1, 14 KOs).
  • Super welterweight contest between Vlad Panin (24-2, 16 KOs) and Dakota Linger (17-7-3, 13 KOs) of Buckhannon, West Virginia.
  • Lightweight clash between Sean Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California, and Oxnard, California-based Abraham Morales (4-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Main card includes

  • Atop the fight card, Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, makes the first defense of his WBC welterweight title against British challenger Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs).
  • The co-feature is a cruiserweight bout between two champions, Australia’s Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) and Armenia’s Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs).
  • A lightweight bout pits Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) against Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada.
  • A previously announced heavyweight bout between Damazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs) of Nigeria has been moved to the main card.

Garcia vs Benn will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and other countries, excluding the UK and Ireland, where the card will be available via DAZN PPV.

Current fight card

Main card

  • Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) vs. Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), Garcia’s WBC welterweight title
  • Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) vs. Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs), cruiserweight
  • Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) vs. Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs), lightweight
  • DaMazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) vs. Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs), heavyweight

Prelims

  • Jose Ramirez (29-3, 18 KOs) vs. Alexis Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs), welterweight
  • Pablo Rubio (15-0, 5 KOs) vs. Oswaldo Molina (9-0, 4 KOs), 132 lb catchweight
  • Abel Gonzalez (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Raul Salomon (16-4-1, 14 KOs), super middleweight
  • Vlad Panin (24-2, 16 KOs) vs. Dakota Linger (17-7-3, 13 KOs), super welterweight
  • Sean Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs) vs. Abraham Morales (4-1, 2 KOs), lightweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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