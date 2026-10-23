Griffiths, Sanchez, Iriarte among fighters announced for Jones vs Pettus undercard

Eleven fighters have been announced for the Jones vs Pettus undercard on November 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The lineup features boxers from Golden Boy and MF Pro.

The main event is a middleweight bout between Amari Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oakland, California, and DeAundre Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina.

In the co-feature, Coachella Valley southpaw Gabriela Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defends her undisputed flyweight title against UK-based Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1) of Poland.

The main card will stream live on DAZN, following the prelims on YouTube.

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Jones vs Pettus undercard

Welterweights Cayden Griffiths (9-0, 8 KOs) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Joel Iriarte (11-0, 10 KOs) of Bakersfield, California, along with super featherweight Leonardo Sanchez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cathedral City, California, compete in eight-round bouts.

Las Vegas’ Demler Zamora (17-0, 11 KOs) takes part in a 10-round lightweight bout, while middleweight Amir Anderson (8-0, 6 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, and Las Vegas’ super welterweight David Lopez (9-0, 6 KOs) are scheduled for eight-round matchups.

Two more eight-round contests feature Uzbekistan’s super lightweight Ruslan Abdullaev (5-0, 3 KOs) and lightweight Victor Morales (20-1-1, 10 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington.

Super lightweight Javier Meza (6-0, 3 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas, and middleweight Sebastian Mitry (7-0, 6 KOs) of Buckeye, Arizona, are in action in six-rounders.

Manuel Flores (20-2-1, 16 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

Their respective opponents and bout order are expected to be announced shortly.