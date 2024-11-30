Subscribe
HomeUFC

Johnny Walker vs Bogdan Guskov confirmed for UFC 311

Johnny Walker lost two of his previous bouts, Bogdan Guskov is riding a two-fight winning streak

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The bout between Johnny Walker and Bogdan Guskov has been confirmed for UFC 311. The fight card takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18. The pair battles it out at light heavyweight.

Johnny Walker (21-9, 1 NC) lost his previous fight in June by knockout in the first round against Volkan Oezdemir. In January, the 32-year-old Brazilian was KO’d by Magomed Ankalaev in Round 2.

Bogdan Guskov defeated Ryan Spann via second-round TKO in April. In February, the 32-year-old from Uzbekistan knocked out Zac Pauga in Round 1.

The promotion confirmed the Walker vs Guskov matchup in a post on X on Friday. The contest is set to take place alongside a recently announced battle between former light heavyweight champions Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) of Czech and Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) from Chicago.

The main event for the fight card has yet to be determined.

The current UFC 311 lineup is as follows:

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
  • Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
  • Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Kevin Holland vs. Reiner de Ridder
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.