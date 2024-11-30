Johnny Walker vs Bogdan Guskov confirmed for UFC 311

The bout between Johnny Walker and Bogdan Guskov has been confirmed for UFC 311. The fight card takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18. The pair battles it out at light heavyweight.

Johnny Walker (21-9, 1 NC) lost his previous fight in June by knockout in the first round against Volkan Oezdemir. In January, the 32-year-old Brazilian was KO’d by Magomed Ankalaev in Round 2.

Bogdan Guskov defeated Ryan Spann via second-round TKO in April. In February, the 32-year-old from Uzbekistan knocked out Zac Pauga in Round 1.

The promotion confirmed the Walker vs Guskov matchup in a post on X on Friday. The contest is set to take place alongside a recently announced battle between former light heavyweight champions Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) of Czech and Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) from Chicago.

The main event for the fight card has yet to be determined.

The current UFC 311 lineup is as follows: