Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill joins UFC 311 fight card

The bout between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill has been added to UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18. Both former light heavyweight champions are coming off stoppage defeats to reigning champion Alex Pereira.

32-year-old Czech Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) challenged Alex Pereira (12-2) in June at UFC 303 but was dropped and stopped in the second round by a head kick and punches. Chicago’s 33-year-old Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) lost to the Brazilian champion by knockout in the first round with punches at UFC 300 in April.

The Prochazka vs Hill matchup was confirmed during the UFC Macau: Yan vs Figueiredo post-fight show.

The UFC 311 main event, which has not yet been made official, is expected to feature a rematch between current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Armenia’s Arman Tsarukyan. Among other previously reported bouts, Brazil’s Jailton Almeida and Moldova’s Serghei Spivac go head-to-head at heavyweight.

With the addition of Prochazka vs Hill, the current UFC 311 lineup is as follows: