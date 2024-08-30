Johnny Fisher faces Andriy Rudenko in London main event in September

The bout between Johnny Fisher and Andriy Rudenko is a go for September 28 at Copper Box Arena in London. The contest, originally scheduled for the same date on the postponed Dalton Smith vs Jon Fernandez undercard in Sheffield, England, headlines the event live on DAZN. The pair squares off in the 10-rounder at heavyweight.

Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year. The London native is fresh off the win via first-round stoppage of Alen Babic at the same venue in July. In February, the unbeaten 25-year-old successfully debuted in the U.S. scoring the first-round TKO against Dmytro Bezus in Las Vegas.

Rudenko (36-7, 22 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in 2024 and targets his second straight victory. In his previous outing last October in Lviv, the 40-year-old of Dnipro, Ukraine KO’d Semen Pakhomov in the first round.

“The Copper BOSH Arena is going to be jumping again on September 28,” Johnny Fisher said. “We can always rely on The Bull Army to takeover East London as I take the next step in my career. Andriy Rudenko will be my toughest test do date. Proven to be a warrior at the elite level, he will test my mettle. I’m ready.”

The event is also set to see a once again rescheduled world championship bout between Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper. Unbeaten 29-year-old Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) of Warrington, England makes the first defense of her WBO lightweight title. 27-year-old Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, England looks to return to winning ways and lift a world title in her third weight division.

Also rescheduled for the event, an all-British super bantamweight bout between Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) and Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs). Plus, Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) and Joe Underwood Hughes (8-3, 1 KOs) square off in an eight-round contest at lightweight.

Also on the Fisher vs Rudenko undercard, middleweights George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs) and Jimmy Sains (6-0, 6 KOs) in the separate bouts. Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) is in action at super featherweight, Ibraheem Sulaimaan (4-0, 3 KOs) at lightweight and Brandon Scott (7-0, 1 KO) at featherweight. In addition, Josh Babb (2-0) also faces a to be determined opponent a super bantamweight.