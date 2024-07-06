Video: Johnny Fisher drops & stops Alen Babic in first round

Johnny Fisher took a dominant win against Alen Babic on July 6 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The scheduled for 10 rounds main event bout live on DAZN didn’t go the distance.

The British heavyweight overwhelmed, tagged and dropped his opponent of Croatia with a barrage of punches. The latter managed to get back on his feet, but was not enough composed for referee Mark Bates to let the fight go on. The official time of stoppage was 36 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Johnny Fisher improved to 12-0, 11 KOs and remained undefeated. London’s 25-year-old made the second ring appearance for the year, following his successful U.S. debut against Dmytro Bezus in February in Las Vegas.

33-year-old Alen Babic of Rijeka, Croatia dropped to 12-2, 11 KOs.

In the co-main event, super featherweight Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) successfully defended his British and Commonwealth titles by unanimous decision against Levi Giles (15-2, 4 KOs). After 12 rounds two judges scored the fight 118-110, while the third judge had 117-110.

Among other Fisher vs Babic results, Emmanuel Buttigieg (5-0, 1 KOs) defeated Jiri Hauke (4-5, 2 KOs) via a 60-54 points decision after six rounds at super welterweight. Cruiserweight John Hedges (10-0, 3 KOs) took a six-round technical unanimous decision against Lewis Oakford (5-1) with the scores 59-56, 59-56 and 58-57.

Jasmina Zapotoczna (7-1) pulled an upset and handed Maisey Rose Courtney (6-1) her first career defeat. After 10 rounds at flyweight the scores were 96-94, 97-93, 98-92.

Unbeaten super featherweight Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) earned a 60-54 points decision against Tampela Maharusi (10-7-4, 5 KOs).