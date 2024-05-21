Johnny Fisher faces Alen Babic in London in July

Undefeated British heavyweight Johnny Fisher takes on Alen Babic of Croatia on Saturday, July 6 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The pair squares off in the 10-round main event bout live on DAZN.

Fisher (11-0, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 25-year-old native of Harold Wood, London stopped Dmytro Bezus in the first round last time out in February on the Benn vs Dobson card in Las Vegas. The outing marked his debut in the U.S.

“I have no words other than I am locked in and ready for the hardest fight of my life,” Johnny Fisher said.”

Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024. The Zagreb-based 33-year-old eliminated Steve Robinson in the sixth round in March on the Wardley vs Clarke card in London. With the victory, the once-beaten contender rebounded from the defeat via first-round TKO against Lukasz Rozanski in his bid to land the vacant WBC bridgerweight title last April.

“Johnny and his dad have definitely over-ordered this time in picking me for his next fight,” Alen Babic said. “I am going to enjoy teaching this POSH! boy some very Savage lessons. I look forward to the fight but no university education can give Johnny the appetite for what’s coming his way.”

The bouts featured on the Fisher vs Babic undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.