Photos: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira first ‘Battle of the Giants’ face-off

At a launch press conference in Washington, D.C., heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira went face-to-face for the first time ahead of their bout. The pair battles it out for the PFL Super Fights title on October 19.

The contest pits Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Ngannou (17-3) against Brazilian PFL champion Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC). The highly anticipated clash headlines the fight card billed as “Battle of the Giants: Brace for Impact”. The location accommodating the event has now also been revealed – Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The press conference at Anthem in Washington, D.C. was hosted by Jake Paul is expected to make his MMA debut at a future PFL event.

In an all-Brazilian co-feature, former UFC 145-pound champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) goes up against two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). The bout is set to crown a new PFL Super Fights champion at women’s featherweight.

Other bouts featured on the Battle of the Giants fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.