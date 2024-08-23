Subscribe
Photos: Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira first ‘Battle of the Giants’ face-off

Francis Ngannou & Renan Ferreira battle for PFL Super Fights heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira go face to face for the first time ahead of their fight
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira go face to face for the first time ahead of their bout for PFL Super Fights heavyweight title at Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19, 2024 | PFL

At a launch press conference in Washington, D.C., heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira went face-to-face for the first time ahead of their bout. The pair battles it out for the PFL Super Fights title on October 19.

The contest pits Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Ngannou (17-3) against Brazilian PFL champion Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC). The highly anticipated clash headlines the fight card billed as “Battle of the Giants: Brace for Impact”. The location accommodating the event has now also been revealed – Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The press conference at Anthem in Washington, D.C. was hosted by Jake Paul is expected to make his MMA debut at a future PFL event.

Jake Paul
Renan Ferreira
Francis Ngannou
Renan Ferreira
Jake Paul and Renan Ferreira
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira go face to face
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira go face to face
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira go face to face
Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira go face to face
Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul and Renan Ferreira
In an all-Brazilian co-feature, former UFC 145-pound champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) goes up against two-division PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). The bout is set to crown a new PFL Super Fights champion at women’s featherweight.

Other bouts featured on the Battle of the Giants fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

