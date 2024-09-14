Bellator London results: McCourt vs Collins

Leah McCourt (8-3) of Northern Ireland faces Australia’s Sara Collins (5-0) in a featherweight bout headlining Bellator Champions Series 5. The No. 1 contender matchup tops the fight card live on MAX from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on September 14.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight battle between local Simeon Powell (9-1) and Rafael Xavier (13-7) of Germany. Also at light heavyweight, Luke Trainer (8-1) of England takes on Laurynas Urbonavicius (14-1) at Lithuania.
Among other bouts, Tim Wilde (17-5-1) and Marc Diakiese (17-7) meet in an all-British contest at lightweight. Plus, Archie Colgan (10-0) of Denver, Colorado and Brazil’s Manoel Sousa (11-0) clash at lightweight.
Bellator Champions Series 5 results
Get Bellator Champions Series 5 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
(1 pm ET / 10 am PT)
Main card
- Leah McCourt vs. Sara Collins
- Simeon Powell vs. Rafael Xavier
- Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius
- Tim Wilde vs. Marc Diakiese
Prelims
- Archie Colgan vs. Manoel Sousa
- Mike Shipman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset
- Joseph Luciano vs. Steven Hill
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Tuomas Gronvall
- Darragh Kelly vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
The previous edition, Bellator Champions Series 4, was held in San Diego, CA early September.