Bellator London results: McCourt vs Collins

Leah McCourt (8-3) of Northern Ireland faces Australia’s Sara Collins (5-0) in a featherweight bout headlining Bellator Champions Series 5. The No. 1 contender matchup tops the fight card live on MAX from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on September 14.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight battle between local Simeon Powell (9-1) and Rafael Xavier (13-7) of Germany. Also at light heavyweight, Luke Trainer (8-1) of England takes on Laurynas Urbonavicius (14-1) at Lithuania.

Among other bouts, Tim Wilde (17-5-1) and Marc Diakiese (17-7) meet in an all-British contest at lightweight. Plus, Archie Colgan (10-0) of Denver, Colorado and Brazil’s Manoel Sousa (11-0) clash at lightweight.

Bellator Champions Series 5 results

Get Bellator Champions Series 5 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(1 pm ET / 10 am PT)

Main card

Leah McCourt vs. Sara Collins

Simeon Powell vs. Rafael Xavier

Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius

Tim Wilde vs. Marc Diakiese

Prelims

Archie Colgan vs. Manoel Sousa

Mike Shipman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset

Joseph Luciano vs. Steven Hill

Ciaran Clarke vs. Tuomas Gronvall

Darragh Kelly vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

The previous edition, Bellator Champions Series 4, was held in San Diego, CA early September.