Subscribe
HomeMMA

Bellator London results: McCourt vs Collins

Bellator Champions Series 5: McCourt vs Collins live results from London

MMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Leah McCourt faces Sara Collins at Bellator Champions Series 5 in London
Leah McCourt and Sara Collins go face-to-face ahead of their bout at Bellator Champions Series 5 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England | PFL
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Leah McCourt (8-3) of Northern Ireland faces Australia’s Sara Collins (5-0) in a featherweight bout headlining Bellator Champions Series 5. The No. 1 contender matchup tops the fight card live on MAX from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on September 14.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight battle between local Simeon Powell (9-1) and Rafael Xavier (13-7) of Germany. Also at light heavyweight, Luke Trainer (8-1) of England takes on Laurynas Urbonavicius (14-1) at Lithuania.

Among other bouts, Tim Wilde (17-5-1) and Marc Diakiese (17-7) meet in an all-British contest at lightweight. Plus, Archie Colgan (10-0) of Denver, Colorado and Brazil’s Manoel Sousa (11-0) clash at lightweight.

Watch on MAX

Bellator Champions Series 5 results

Get Bellator Champions Series 5 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(1 pm ET / 10 am PT)

Main card

  • Leah McCourt vs. Sara Collins
  • Simeon Powell vs. Rafael Xavier
  • Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius
  • Tim Wilde vs. Marc Diakiese

Prelims

  • Archie Colgan vs. Manoel Sousa
  • Mike Shipman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset
  • Joseph Luciano vs. Steven Hill
  • Ciaran Clarke vs. Tuomas Gronvall
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

The previous edition, Bellator Champions Series 4, was held in San Diego, CA early September.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.