Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson added to UFC 302 card in Newark

The women’s strawweight bout between American Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson of Canada has been reportedly added to UFC 302. The fight card airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12) looks to return to the win column. The Aurora, Colorado’s 38-year-old was stopped by Marina Rodriguez in the second round last September and suffered her fourth straight defeat.

Gillian Robertson (13-8) targets her second straight victory. The 28-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ontario is fresh off the win by TKO in the second round against Polyana Viana in January.

Cageside Press reported that the fight was confirmed with a source following the announcement by Magic MMA Bets via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts, Grant Dawson and Joe Solecki go head to head at lightweight. With the addition of Waterson-Gomez vs Robertson, the current UFC 302 lineup looks as the following: