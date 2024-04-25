Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Ronald Cruz on Canelo vs Munguia prelims

Vito Mielnicki Jr and Ronald Cruz battle it out on Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The preliminary bout precedes Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia PPV held on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Once-beaten Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) is riding a nine-fight winning streak. The 21-year-old native of Belleville, New Jersey stopped Salim Larbi in the first round last time out in December 2023.

“I’m having a great training camp down in Houston and my team and I are prepared for the best version of Ronald Cruz on May 4,” Vito Mielnicki Jr said. “I’m excited and blessed to be fighting on Prime Video for the first time. I want to thank my whole team for continuing to put me on the biggest stages.”

Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) targets his second straight victory. LA’s 32-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Jose Aguirre also last December.

“I’m very thankful to everyone who helped get me this great opportunity,” Ronald Cruz said. “Come May 4, I will not be denied. Every chance I get, I’m taking full advantage of it. I’m in this position with one amateur fight and no handouts. Love me or hate, enjoy the show.”

Mielnicki vs Cruz is featured on a two-fight preliminary action topped by Jesus Ramos vs Johan Gonzalez. The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

In the main event, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight title against undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs). The all-Mexican showdown tops a four-fight card live on pay-per-view.