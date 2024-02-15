Subscribe
HomeBoxing

JoJo Diaz vs Ricky Perez results, start time, live stream, full card

Joseph "JoJo" Diaz vs Jesus "Ricky" Perez live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz and Jesus “Ricky” Perez battle it out in the main event live stream from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Thursday, February 15. The contest pits former IBF super featherweight champion of South El Monte, California against opponent of Tijuana, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) is looking for his second win in a row. Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) eyes to rebound from two straight defeats.

The co-main event features Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) of Montclair, California up against Jayson Mama (19-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super flyweight.

Among JoJo Diaz vs Ricky Perez undercard bouts, Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida goes up against Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-2-1, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The pair meets in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at super welterweight.

Plus, Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego and Mexico’s Diuhl Olguin (16-34-7, 10 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

‘JoJo’ Diaz vs ‘Ricky’ Perez live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, February 15
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, February 16
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Sign up for DAZN

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Joseph Diaz vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jayson Mama, 10 rounds, super flyweight
  • Eric Tudor vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Joshua Garcia vs. Eric David Argueta Lozada, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Sasha Tudor vs. Josias Gonzalez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz vs Jesus ‘Ricky’ Perez results

Stay tuned for Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.