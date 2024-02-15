JoJo Diaz vs Ricky Perez results, start time, live stream, full card

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz and Jesus “Ricky” Perez battle it out in the main event live stream from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Thursday, February 15. The contest pits former IBF super featherweight champion of South El Monte, California against opponent of Tijuana, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) is looking for his second win in a row. Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) eyes to rebound from two straight defeats.

The co-main event features Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) of Montclair, California up against Jayson Mama (19-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super flyweight.

Among JoJo Diaz vs Ricky Perez undercard bouts, Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida goes up against Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-2-1, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The pair meets in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at super welterweight.

Plus, Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego and Mexico’s Diuhl Olguin (16-34-7, 10 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

‘JoJo’ Diaz vs ‘Ricky’ Perez live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, February 16

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Joseph Diaz vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jayson Mama, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Eric Tudor vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary card

Joshua Garcia vs. Eric David Argueta Lozada, 4 rounds, lightweight

Sasha Tudor vs. Josias Gonzalez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz vs Jesus ‘Ricky’ Perez results

Stay tuned for Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez live results.