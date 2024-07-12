Jaron Ennis promises ‘fireworks’ in homecoming fight against David Avanesyan

Undefeated world champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces David Avanesyan at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout with the IBF welterweight title on the line.

Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) makes his homecoming ring appearance. At the final pre-fight press conference, the 27-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania promised his fans a “beautiful show”.

“I can’t wait. It’s a blessing to be able to fight here and I’m ready to put on a show and look good doing it,” Jaron Ennis said. Beat him up, break him down, get the stoppage, and have my fun.

“I feel that I am going to thrive here and put on a beautiful show. I’m fighting at home, I’m comfortable, I’m on the couch with my feet up, so it’s going to be a great show.”

“The opponent switch doesn’t really mean anything to me, we have southpaws and orthodox in camp, pressure fighters, boxers, we do everything. We’re standing on business, I’m not going to go in there looking for the stoppage, but I’m going to have my fun, put on a show, but I’ll let the knockout come to me.”

“It’s going to be turned up in here. Fireworks. It’s going to be lit up and I’m excited. You are going to see a beautiful show and I’m going to show the world and the 147 lbs division that I am the best.”

Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA on July 13, 2024 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) makes his third attempt to become world champion. In December 2022, the 35-year-old Armenian contender challenged Terence Crawford for WBO welterweight title, but was stopped in the sixth round. In February 2017, the former WBA interim 147-pound titleholder faced Lamont Peterson in a bout with the full belt on the line, but dropped a unanimous decision.

“I believe why I am here, God has given me the chance,” David Avanesyan said. “I know he’s a good fighter, but I’m happy that he is, I only want to fight good fighters, that’s why I am here.”

“I’ve fought Crawford, but that’s history. People that know boxing, know me. I’ve had many big fights, this is another good fight and a great chance for me, and I will give everything.”

In the co-main event, Jalil Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Peter Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York clash at welterweight. Among the Ennis vs Avanesyan undercard bouts, Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Plus, Khalil Coe (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Kwame Ritter (11-1, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland battle it out for the vacant WBC USA light heavyweight title.