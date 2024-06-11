Jaron Ennis: I like David Avanesyan as better opponent than Cody Crowley

Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces David Avanesyan on Saturday, July 13 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The unbeaten IBF welterweight champion makes his homecoming defense against the former titleholder live on DAZN.

Avanesyan replaces Cody Crowley of Canada. The latter was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Jaron Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd for the first time in over five years. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native welcomed the new opponent for the second defense of his belt. In his previous outing last July, the 26-year-old stopped Roiman Villa in the 10th round.

“Now that Crowley is officially not my opponent, I actually like Avanesyan as a better opponent,” Jaron Ennis said. “He will put up a better fight which will be what I want. July 13, don’t miss this beautiful, outstanding performance!”

David Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) targets his second win in a row and looks to once again become champion. The 35-year-old Armenian stopped Serge Ambomo in four rounds last December. With the victory, the former interim WBA welterweight champion returned to winning ways, after he was stopped by Terence Crawford in the sixth round a year before that.

“I would like to thank Matchroom, Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith and Tom Dallas, the legal teams and my long-term manager Neil Marsh for this fantastic opportunity,” David Avanesyan said. “Jaron Ennis is a World class boxer who I respect highly and is a potential huge star, and on July 13, we will find out if he is the real deal.”

“When I received the call to go into a tremendous battle with such a highly rated fighters, I did not need to be asked twice, especially when it is for a World title. This is what I love, I am fit and strong and I am ready – let’s have it!”

“I promise all fans I will give everything to win this World title, this is my last World title chance and I have to take it. I do respect Ennis and his career as he has been perfect, but he has what I want and need.”

In the co-feature to Ennis vs Avanesyan, Jalil Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. takes on Peter Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York at welterweight. In another world championship action, Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KOs) of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.