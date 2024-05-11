Jaron Ennis: I will beat Cody Crowley up, beat him down & get knockout

Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces Cody Crowley at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, July 13. Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, the undefeated world champion puts his IBF welterweight title on the line. At a launch press conference, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) steps inside the ring for the first time in a year. Philadelphia’s undefeated 26-year-old stopped Roiman Villa in the 10th round last July in Atlantic City. Previously holding the interim IBF strap, “Boots” was promoted to a full champion after the then undisputed 147-pound king Terence Crawford was stripped of his belt. The latter reportedly decided to honor the rematch clause activated by Errol Spence Jr and wouldn’t fight his mandatory challenger.

“He’s got to get in that ring and it’s going to get nasty,” Jaron Ennis said. “Keep talking and he’s going to get the worst beating of his life. I promise you that. We can make a bet or whatever. You’re in my city. It’s going to get nasty, man.”

“Look, I’m glad you accepted the fight. July 13 at the Wells Fargo Center. I’m very excited. It’s the first big fight here and it’s a blessing. I’m glad I’m going to be able to be here and put on a show. I want to look good and retain my belt in a beautiful, knockout fashion, in front of my friends, family and supporters.”

“Listen, there’s really no pressure on me. I’ve been in this game since I was a baby. There’s no pressure. It’s normal for me. My brother has been at the top and I’ve seen all this stuff before. This is like being at home in my house right now. It’s natural for me and it’s normal.”

Jaron Ennis at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“On fight night, I can’t wait. He [Crowley] has got more pressure than me, I’ll tell you that right now. He’s going to have 20,000 fans against him and that’s way more pressure on him than me. For me being here, it will be like sitting at home with my feet up.”

“You know, he’s definitely a good fighter and a tough guy. But on July 13 it’s going to get nasty and I’m telling you that now. I’m going to put on a beautiful show and I’m going to look good. We’re going to do it in a knockout fashion.”

“My main focus right now is Cody Crowley. My eyes are on him. After this? Definitely undisputed, for sure. I want to go and collect all the rest of the belts, then go up to 154 and do the same thing there.”

Jaron Ennis and Cody Crowley go face to face | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“By the time I fight on July 13, it’s going to be a year. Everybody’s missed me. I’m the best. I’m the best at this game, I’m the most exciting in this game and the fans love to see knockouts, so of course they’re going to come out to see me. For sure. They’re going to come and see me put on a show, beat him up, beat him down, then get the knockout.”

“I want to thank Cody for coming out to fight. I appreciate that. But I’m sorry it had to be you.”

Jaron Ennis talks to media | Andrew Maclean/Matchroom

“You know my story and I can’t wait for this. Don’t miss it and make sure you tune in because on July 13, we’re going to put on that beautiful show. We back on tour, that P-I-A-C tour. Let’s get it, CBG!”

“July 13, we’re taking him to the church. Philly, you in?”

Cody Crowley: I don’t need the title

Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) is coming off the win by majority decision against Abel Ramos last March in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old southpaw of Peterborough, Canada makes his first attempt to land one of four major belts.

“I’ve been out of boxing for the last year after people on my team done stuff, so I’ve been totally out,” Cody Crowley said. “I had people trying to negotiate on my behalf when I’ve been out. Then I tried to get back into boxing and then I had emergency double eye surgery. I just said I got my eyes taken from me and I’m still getting booed? This is kind of… hey, we don’t have to have a show on July 13! It takes two to tango and I am very, very excited to be here and I am very excited to fight Boots Ennis because I have wanted to fight him for a while.”

“I wasn’t even fighting, and I’ve been dealing with a lot of mental health. I didn’t even want to live for the past couple of years. Then my dad [passed away]. Just like everyone else in this room, when you have things happen to you it takes time to get over it. It takes time to heal yourself and come back and step up.”

Cody Crowley at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“So, I went away and did what I had to do to try and heal myself. Then I had people who weren’t even on my team trying to negotiate for me. Like I said, I just wanted to reach out to you [Boots], DM you and say how can we just make this happen?”

“I want to fight for a World title and if I fight for a World title, there is one, two, three, four World titles, I want to fight the very best in the world. And I believe that at 147 right now that Jaron Ennis, you are that guy. So why would I want to fight anyone else? Out of respect to you Jaron, I love you. I hope you have the best sleep on the Friday night because on the Saturday, I want the best you to show up because I want to be there. The best me is going to show up.”

“There’s a lot of people who didn’t [step up] and it takes two to tango. You can’t even put on the gloves by yourself. You need your dad to put them on.”

“I had WBC opportunities, I had WBA and WBO opportunities, but I chose you. How comes world champions at 147 are moving up to 154? How comes former World champions won’t even fight him for a certain amount of money? It’s because he has got the crown. He’s the man right now.”

Jaron Ennis and Cody Crowley at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“Listen, this is a real-life Rocky Story. I’ve had my whole, entire life taken from me. I’m ready to die on July 13. He has a man in front of him who is ready to die. I’m serious.”

“The last time I was going for the IBF, I was going against the No. 1 contender, and I went from No. 6 after I beat him to No. 14. So that tells you none of this s*** is real and it’s all f****** illusions. I don’t care about this IBF title. I don’t need the title. And I don’t need any of your guys’ acceptance. I’m whole in myself and I’m happy. I’m just proud of myself to be here. All the s*** that I’ve been through, I pulled on and I kept going. How many of you have stuff going on in your life and when you wake up you question whether you get up and keep going, or do I sit here pop a coke and have a little potato chip? It’s much easier to do that and be comfy every day. But I’m a champion at heart. I’m a champion at life. I get up and I don’t quit.”

“I went through the back door to get here. There are gatekeepers and certain things you have to do to get to this level. I had my own promotional company, and I was my own promoter. I’ve done everything I had to do to get to this moment and I’m not going to let anyone steal my happiness or my joy. My heart is way too powerful for that.”

Cody Crowley talks to media | Andrew Maclean/Matchroom

“I can’t wait. The second I get to walk out in front of all these people booing me, and in front of Jaron looking at me thinking he’s going to walk right through me, it’s going to be the most beautiful moment of my life where I get to actually show up the highest version of myself. I have to walk through that fire and every decision I have made in my life is going to show on July 13.”

“I’m pretty excited for this to happen and I’m pretty excited to become a champion of the world. I want to thank Jaron Ennis because in this fight, you are setting me free.”

“I’m an honest guy and Jaron, you know I am coming to fight. So, it’s going to be an exciting time and I’m going to be right there for you so we can allow the best man to win. I’m going to put my heart down and I know he is going to do the same thing. That’s it.”

“For my dad, up in heaven, this one is for you. I love you.”

The Ennis vs Crowley undercard bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.