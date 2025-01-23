Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis promises ‘very best’ in unification fight with Eimantas Stanionis

The recently reported welterweight championship unification bout between Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis has been confirmed. The contest takes place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 12. The event airs live on DAZN.

Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA brings to the ring his IBF 147-pound belt. In his previous outing last November, the 27-year-old defeated Karen Chukhadzhian by unanimous decision in a rematch and made the second successful defense of his title.

“This is the fight I’ve been waiting for,” Jaron Ennis said. “I believe I was made for moments like this.”

“On April 12 I will be making a big statement, and you will see the very best of me. It’s time to shine, be great and collect those belts.”

Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) puts his WBA welterweight title on the line. After two years of absence and the canceled bouts against Vergil Ortiz Jr., the 30-year-old Lithuanian returned to the ring last May, taking a unanimous decision against Gabriel Maestre.

“This is it – the moment I’ve been envisioning my entire life!” Eimantas Stanionis said. “Every sacrifice, every ounce of sweat, it’s all been for this fight. Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is a great fighter, but I’m ready to take him down.”

“On April 12 in Atlantic City, I’ll show the world what I’m made of. This unification bout is my chance to prove I’m the king of the welterweight division, and there’s no way I’m letting this opportunity slip away. This moment is mine!”

The Ennis vs Stanionis undercard bouts, as well as the ticket information, are expected to be confirmed shortly.