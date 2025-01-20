Subscribe
Jaron Ennis to face Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City in April

Jaron Ennis is the current IBF welterweight champion, while Eimantas Stanionis holds the WBA 147-pound belt

By Parviz Iskenderov
Boxer Jaron Ennis makes his ring walk
Jaron Ennis walks out for his bout against Karen Chukhadzhian at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA on November 9, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The bout between Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis has been reported to take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on April 12. The championship unification with two belts on the line features Philadelphia’s IBF welterweight champion up against the WBA 147-pound titleholder of Lithuania.

In his previous bout in front of his hometown crowd last November, Jaron Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Karen Chukhadzhian. In July also at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, the undefeated 27-year-old stopped David Avanesyan in five rounds.

Unbeaten Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) went through the ropes last May at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, scoring a unanimous decision against Gabriel Maestre. The outing was the 30-year-old Kaunas native’s first fight in over two years, after he took a split decision against Radzhab Butaev in Arlington, TX.

Boxer Eimantas Stanionis during his bout
Eimantas Stanionis during his bout against Gabriel Maestre at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on May 4, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Ring Magazine reported that “a deal is nearly complete”, as well as named the date and location. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger was first to announce the matchup on ESPN+’s State of Boxing. DAZN is expected to stream the showdown.

The official announcement from Matchroom Boxing, and the bouts featured on the Ennis vs Stanionis undercard, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

