Jared Warren vs Joseph Creer headlines BKFC Fight Night Clearwater in May

Jared Warren faces Joseph Creer in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on May 2 at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing clash at light heavyweight.

41-year-old Warren (7-3) looks to return to winning ways. In his previous fight last December, the former champion from Tampa, FL lost his title by knockout in 44 seconds against Mike Richman.

Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA targets his second straight victory. The 43-year-old defeated David Simpson by unanimous decision in his previous outing, also in December.

“The Tampa – St. Petersburg area has played host to some of our most memorable events including KnuckleMania I in 2021,” said Founder and President of BKFC, David Feldman. “The fans there are incredible and we’re excited to promote another action-packed event and work with our friends at Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson.”

“Jared Warren has been on top before and is looking to return but Joseph Creer is a rapidly rising star in BKFC and looking to make his move towards a world title fight. It’s a sensational can’t miss fight in our very deep light heavyweight division.”

The co-main event is a light heavyweight showdown between John Michael Escoboza (9-2) of Tamarac, FL and Jay Jackson (5-3) of Tampa, FL. Also on the card is a bantamweight contest between Ryan Reber (6-1) of Pinellas Park, FL and Matt Guyton (2-0) of Kansas.

In addition, Nathan Rivera (3-0) of Atlanta, GA and Alex Castro (0-2) of Guam clash at featherweight. Plus, Gregorio Gonzalez aka Chachi Versaci of Brooksville, FL makes his BKFC debut at flyweight against Anthony Yost (0-2) of Albert Lea, MN.

Also, Crystal Pittman (3-3) of Tampa meets Miami’s newcomer Claudia Zamora, and local Quentin Gaskins (1-0) takes on debuting Logan Speyrer of Duson, LA, in a pair of bantamweight bouts.

Other matchups featured on the BKFC Clearwater fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.