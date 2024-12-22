BKFC Hollywood photos: Mike Richman KO’s Jared Warren to become new champion

Mike Richman became the new BKFC light heavyweight champion, dethroning Jared Warren on December 21 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The Saint Paul, MN native claimed the title by knockout.

Warren managed to get back on his feet and beat the count, after Richman dropped him with a right hand. Once the fight resumed, he tried to fight back, but the latter caught and floored him with a pair of big shots, and the referee waved the fight off. The official time was 44 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Rosemount, MN-based Richman became BKFC champion on his third attempt and improved to 7-2. Warren of Tampa, FL didn’t succeed in his first title defense and dropped to 7-3.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA made the fifth successful defense of her belt via TKO due to doctor stoppage against Christine Vicens (3-1) of Miami, FL. The official time was 1:22 into the fourth round.

Among other BKFC Hollywood results, Leonardo Perdomo (6-0) of Cuba knocked out Brazilian Levi da Costa (2-3) in the first round at heavyweight. Bryan Duran (7-1) of Miami, FL defeated Kasim Ruffin (2-1) of Portsmouth, VA via first-round TKO at lightweight.

Gee Perez (5-1) of Plant City, FL took the win via first-round TKO against Cary Caprio (2-2) of Laurel, MD at flyweight. Justin Ibarrola (6-0) of Boca Raton, FL defeated Derek Perez (2-4) of Belem, NM by knockout in the second round at bantamweight.

Edgard Plazaola (4-0) of Nicaragua knocked out Alex Castro (0-2) of Guam in the fourth round at featherweight. Sabah Homasi (1-0) of Coconut Creek, FL made his successful BKFC debut via second-round KO against Eduardo Peralta (2-3) of Kansas City, KS at middleweight.

In the main card opener, Tyler Randall (5-2) of Cape Coral, FL stopped Austin Lucas (1-1) of Moriarty, NM in the first round at flyweight.

Atop the prelims, Italian-born former middleweight title challenger Francesco Ricchi (6-2) of Fort Lauderdale, FL earned a unanimous decision against Anthony LaCaze (1-5) of Monroe, LA with the scores of 50-43, 48-45, and 50-43. Kicking off the action, Brock Walker (1-1) of Dungannon, VA defeated Florida’s newcomer Nicholas Blume (0-1) by knockout in the fourth round at heavyweight.