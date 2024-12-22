Subscribe
BKFC Hollywood photos: Mike Richman KO’s Jared Warren to become new champion

Christine Ferea retains title via TKO against Christine Vicens in the BKFC Hollywood co-main event

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Richman knocks out Jared Warren to claim title at BKFC Hollywood
Mike Richman knocks out Jared Warren to become the new BKFC light heavyweight champion at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, USA on December 21, 2024

Mike Richman became the new BKFC light heavyweight champion, dethroning Jared Warren on December 21 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The Saint Paul, MN native claimed the title by knockout.

Warren managed to get back on his feet and beat the count, after Richman dropped him with a right hand. Once the fight resumed, he tried to fight back, but the latter caught and floored him with a pair of big shots, and the referee waved the fight off. The official time was 44 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Rosemount, MN-based Richman became BKFC champion on his third attempt and improved to 7-2. Warren of Tampa, FL didn’t succeed in his first title defense and dropped to 7-3.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA made the fifth successful defense of her belt via TKO due to doctor stoppage against Christine Vicens (3-1) of Miami, FL. The official time was 1:22 into the fourth round.

Among other BKFC Hollywood results, Leonardo Perdomo (6-0) of Cuba knocked out Brazilian Levi da Costa (2-3) in the first round at heavyweight. Bryan Duran (7-1) of Miami, FL defeated Kasim Ruffin (2-1) of Portsmouth, VA via first-round TKO at lightweight.

Gee Perez (5-1) of Plant City, FL took the win via first-round TKO against Cary Caprio (2-2) of Laurel, MD at flyweight. Justin Ibarrola (6-0) of Boca Raton, FL defeated Derek Perez (2-4) of Belem, NM by knockout in the second round at bantamweight.

Edgard Plazaola (4-0) of Nicaragua knocked out Alex Castro (0-2) of Guam in the fourth round at featherweight. Sabah Homasi (1-0) of Coconut Creek, FL made his successful BKFC debut via second-round KO against Eduardo Peralta (2-3) of Kansas City, KS at middleweight.

In the main card opener, Tyler Randall (5-2) of Cape Coral, FL stopped Austin Lucas (1-1) of Moriarty, NM in the first round at flyweight.

Mike Richman
Mike Richman | BKFC
Christine Vicens vs Christine Ferea
Christine Vicens vs Christine Ferea | BKFC
Christine Ferea vs Christine Vicens
Christine Ferea vs Christine Vicens | BKFC
Mike Perry
Mike Perry | BKFC
Leonardo Perdomo vs Levi da Costa
Leonardo Perdomo vs Levi da Costa | BKFC
Gee Perez vs Cary Caprio
Gee Perez vs Cary Caprio | BKFC
Bryan Duran
Bryan Duran | BKFC
Justin Ibarrola vs Derek Perez
Justin Ibarrola vs Derek Perez | BKFC
Edgard Plazaola vs Alex Castro
Edgard Plazaola vs Alex Castro | BKFC
Sabah Homasi vs Eduardo Peralta
Sabah Homasi vs Eduardo Peralta | BKFC
Tyler Randall vs Austin Lewis
Tyler Randall vs Austin Lewis | BKFC
Francesco Ricchi vs Anthony Blake LaCaze
Francesco Ricchi vs Anthony Blake LaCaze | BKFC
Brock Walker vs Nicholas Blume
Brock Walker vs Nicholas Blume | BKFC

Atop the prelims, Italian-born former middleweight title challenger Francesco Ricchi (6-2) of Fort Lauderdale, FL earned a unanimous decision against Anthony LaCaze (1-5) of Monroe, LA with the scores of 50-43, 48-45, and 50-43. Kicking off the action, Brock Walker (1-1) of Dungannon, VA defeated Florida’s newcomer Nicholas Blume (0-1) by knockout in the fourth round at heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

