Jared Cannonier vs Caio Borralho among bouts confirmed for UFC Vegas 96 card

The bout between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho has been made official as the UFC Fight Night main event on August 24 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 96. The pair squares off in a five-round clash at middleweight.

Former 185-pound title challenger and No. 5 ranked contender Jared Cannonier (17-7) looks to get back in the win column. The 40-year-old Dallas, Texas native was stopped by Nassourdine Imavov in the fourth round in June at UFC Louisville.

No. 12 Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC) is looking for his 14th straight victory. The 31-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist KO’d Paul Craig in the second round last time out in May in Rio de Janeiro at UFC 301.

Also confirmed for the event a welterweight bout between No. 12 Neil Magny (29-12) of Brooklyn, New York and unbeaten Michael Morales (16-0) of Mexico by way of Ecuador. The previously reported women’s strawweight bout between No. 9 Angela Hill (17-13) of Prince George’s County, Maryland and No. 11 Tabatha Ricci (10-2) of Brazil has also been formally announced today.

Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4) of Glendale, California and Gerald Meerschaert (36-17) of Racine, Wisconsin go head to head at middleweight. Viacheslav Borschev (7-4-1) and James Llontop (14-3) of Peru battle it out at lightweight.

Also on the card, a women’s bantamweight bout between Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1) of Portugal and Josiane Nunes (10-2) of Brazil. Plus, Zachary Reese (7-1) of Shiner, Texas faces Jose Medina (11-3) of Bolivia at middleweight.

In addition, Wang Cong (5-0) of China takes on Victoria Leonardo (9-6) of Pomona, New Jersey at women’s flyweight. Rounding out the card, Danny Silva (9-1) of Santa Ana, California and Dennis Buzukja (12-4) of Staten Island, New York meet at featherweight.

The current UFC Vegas 96 fight card looks as the following: