UFC 301 highlights: Best of Pantoja vs Erceg & more in slow motion

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg aired live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro on May 4, marking the promotion’s return to Brazil. The card featured a series of MMA bouts with the flyweight title contested on the top of the fight-bill.

In the main event, Brazil’s reigning 125-pound champion Alexandre Pantoja retained his belt by unanimous decision against No. 10-ranked contender Steve Erceg of Australia. In the co-main event at bantamweight, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo of Brazil made his successful Octagon return with UD against LA’s Jonathan Martinez.

Among other results, Anthony Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas submitted Brazilian Vitor Petrino in the first round at light heavyweight. Michel Pereira of Brazil submitted Ukrainian Ihor Potieria in the first round at middleweight. Brazil’s Caio Borralho KO’d Paul Craig of Scotland in the second round of their 185-pound matchup. Check it out up top.