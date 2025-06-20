Yankiel Rivera faces Angelino Cordova at MVP 14 in Orlando, FL in August

The bout between Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova is set to headline Most Valuable Prospects 14 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on August 23. The two fighters battle it out for the interim WBA flyweight title.

Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of 2025 following three successful outings last year. In his previous bout in December, the unbeaten Puerto Rican stopped Angel Gonzalez in the fourth round. Before that, the 27-year-old defeated Victor Efrain Sandoval and Andy Dominguez Velasquez by unanimous decision.

Former title challenger Cordova (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela last fought also in late last year, scoring a unanimous decision over Josue Morales. Last March, the 29-year-old faced Julio Cesar Martinez for the WBC 112-pound title in a bout that saw the latter take a majority decision on the night. The result was later overturned to a no contest after Martinez failed a drug test.

“Fighting for the WBA interim world championship is both an honor and another great challenge that I must face,” Yankiel Rivera said. “I remember Angelino from the amateurs, although our paths never crossed.”

“Angelino is an extraordinary fighter who has all my respect. I’m training accordingly, and it’ll be an honor to share the ring with him and fight for that belt.”

“You can be sure of one thing, I’ve been preparing for this moment since I first put on a pair of gloves. The belt and the opponent I’m facing only fuel my hunger to work hard and win.”

“I hope Angelino is also training at full capacity. We’ll surely bring a great show. But in the end, only one hand will be raised and that hand will be mine.”

“I hope to see all my fans from Florida and Puerto Rico in what will be a great night of boxing. Those who can’t attend can watch my fight through DAZN. I thank MVP and my manager, Peter Kahn, for this great opportunity. Puerto Rico, that belt is coming home.”

Jamaine Ortiz meets Steve Claggett in co-feature

In the co-feature, Jamaine Ortiz takes on fellow former title challenger Steve Claggett. The WBA Continental USA super lightweight title is up for grabs.

Ortiz (19-2-1, 9 KOs) aims for his third straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez in his bid to claim the WBO 140-pound title last February. The 29-year-old of Worcester, MA defeated Yomar Alamo by UD in March and TKO’d Cristian Ruben Mino last November.

Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) of Canada won his previous bout last October by TKO in the fourth round against Eduardo Estela. With the victory, the 36-year-old bounced back from his unanimous decision defeat to Lopez in his attempt to claim the WBO belt.

Other bouts featured on the MVP 14 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.