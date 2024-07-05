Jan Paul Rivera faces Justin Goodson in new MVP 7 main event in Orlando

The bout between Jan Paul Rivera and Justin Goodson has been set as a new main event of “Most Valuable Prospects 7”. The fight card airs live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on July 26. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.

The originally scheduled MVP 7 main event bout between Gurgen Hovhannisyan and Robert Hall has been canceled. The matchup fell off after Hovhannisyan sustained an injury and was forced to withdraw.

Unbeaten Jan Paul Rivera (9-0, 5 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. In his previous outing in April at the same venue, the 23-year-old Puerto Rican defeated David Perez by unanimous decision.

Unbeaten Justin Goodson (8-0, 8 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in 2024. The 28-year-old native of Atlanta, Georgia stopped Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya in the fifth round last time out in August 2023.

Also joining the MVP 7 fight card an eight-round heavyweight bout between Dainier Pero and James Evans. Miami-based Cuban Olympian Pero (7-0, 5 KOs) defeated Jose Mario Tamez via first-round TKO in April and earned his second win for the year. Evans (7-1-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio KO’d Dennis Vance Jr in the second round in March and returned to winning ways.

Among the previously confirmed main card bouts, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (3-0, 1 KOs) fights Veronika Dmitriyeva (1-1) in a six-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, David Garcia (6-0, 3 KOs) of Cresecent City, Florida and Henry Hardy (6-2, 4 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois go head-to-head in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Among the newly announced MVP 7 prelims, Damazion Vanhouter (6-0, 3 KOs) of Albany, New York goes up against Cody Kerr (3-2-1, 1 KOs) of Spearfish, South Dakota in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Kaipo Gallegos (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Las Vegas and Armando Frausto (10-4-1, 5 KOs) of Fresno, California clash in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Also in action, super featherweight Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (1-0, 1 KOS) of Puerto Rico, Belgium-born lightweight Sean Mason (11-0, 8 KOs) of Leesburg, Florida, Poland-born cruiserweight Adrian Pinheiro (10-1-1, 9 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Puerto Rico’s super lightweight Jonathan Cortes (4-0, 4 KOs). Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.