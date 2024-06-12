Gurgen Hovhannisyan faces Robert Hall Jr on top of MVP 7 card in Orlando in July

The bout between Gurgen Hovhannisyan and Robert Hall Jr has been set to headline “Most Valuable Prospects 7” on Friday, July 26. The event airs live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Armenia-born Gurgen Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. In his previous outing in May at the same venue, the LA-based unbeaten 26-year-old stopped Luis Pascual in two rounds.

Robert Hall Jr (14-3, 11 KOs) of Johnson City, Tennessee lost two of his previous bouts. The 32-year-old heavyweight dropped a unanimous decision against Roney Hines last time out in April in Philadelphia.

Also on the card a six-round heavyweight bout between David Garcia and Dominicc Hardy. Garcia (6-0, 3 KOs) of Cresecent City, Florida KO’d Henry Richard in the second round at MVP 6 in April. Hardy (6-2, 4 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois defeated Derris Wolfe via third-round TKO in March.

In addition, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz and Veronika Dmitriyeva battle it out in a six-rounder at bantamweight. Rosado-Ortiz (3-0, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico took a majority decision against Gloria Munguilla in March. Sheridan, Wyoming-based Dmitriyeva (1-1) was stopped by Felice Herrig in four rounds last July.

Other bouts featured on the MVP 7 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.