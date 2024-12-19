Jamal Ben Saddik vs Uku Jurjendal set for Glory 98 in Rotterdam in February

Jamal Ben Saddik is set for his ring return, facing Uku Jurjendal at Glory 98 at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on February 22. The Belgian-Moroccan heavyweight kickboxer steps through the ropes for the first time in two and a half years.

In his previous fight in August 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO) faced Benjamin Adegbuyi. On the night of the event, the 34-year-old was announced the winner of the fight by knockout in the first round. The victory was later overturned after he failed a drug test.

Uku Jurjendal (20-9, 16 KO) was in action in March when he faced Levi Rigters in the opening round of the Heavyweight Grand Prix. The latter won the fight by knockout in the second round. Prior to that, Estonia’s 35-year-old defeated Badr Hari via second-round TKO.

Glory Kickboxing might be regaining its heavyweight momentum, following Collision 7 in December that saw Rico Verhoeven, who retained his title by unanimous decision against Rigters. In addition, Rade Opacic of Serbia reportedly signed with the promotion.

Other bouts featured on the Glory 98 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.