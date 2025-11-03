Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Francis Ngannou says ‘No’ to fighting Jake Paul, won’t replace Tank Davis

Francis Ngannou says no to replacing Gervonta Davis in a boxing match against Jake Paul, saying the matchup makes no sense

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Francis Ngannou during his boxing bout against Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou during his boxing bout against Tyson Fury at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28, 2023. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Francis Ngannou is not interested in facing Jake Paul in the boxing ring. The Cameroonian-French heavyweight mixed martial artist simply said “No” when asked if there was a possibility of fighting the Cleveland YouTuber turned pro boxer.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) appears to be in a situation where he needs to secure a new opponent for his scheduled November 14 outing, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami. His exhibition matchup with Baltimore’s lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) is in jeopardy due to legal issues involving “Tank.”

Ngannou, who is 0-2 in boxing with losses to Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, had been rumored – alongside other fighters such as “AJ” and Ryan Garcia – as a potential replacement for Davis.

“No,” Ngannou told TMZ regarding a fight with Jake Paul. “There is no such thing happening.”

“How can they go from Gervonta Davis to Francis Ngannou? Gervonta Davis is a fantastic boxer and a one-shot knockout artist. But, come on – the weight difference and everything. It makes no sense.”

“No bro, come on, don’t disrespect me like that. It’s not about the number [money]. If it was about the number, I would have told you. I’m just not interested – it makes no sense to me. It’s not what I’m looking at right now.”

With Paul’s next ring appearance approaching, Most Valuable Promotions is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the event shortly.

Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.