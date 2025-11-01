MVP issues statement on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) released a statement regarding the upcoming exhibition boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. The two fighters are scheduled to square off on Friday, November 14, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.

Less than two weeks away from the event, the highly anticipated showdown appears to be in jeopardy. MVP announced it had “initiated an investigation upon learning of the civil lawsuit” filed against the 30-year-old world champion from Baltimore, MD.

MVP statement:

“Most Valuable Promotions immediately initiated an investigation upon learning of the civil lawsuit filed against Gervonta Davis in Miami-Dade County on October 30th, 2025.”

“At this time, we are gathering information and reviewing the details to ensure any decision we make is thoroughly vetted. We unequivocally condemn any form of violence and are committed to handling this matter with diligence and respect for all involved.”

“We will make a determination on next steps once we have completed our review and consulted with the appropriate parties. Until then, we will not be commenting further.”

The Paul vs Tank event is currently (as of writing) expected to go ahead as scheduled. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia has reportedly been considered as a potential replacement for Davis.