Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson set for pre-fight face-off at Fanatics Fest NYC

Ahead of their boxing match, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set for another face-off on Sunday, August 18. The Cleveland native and “the Baddest Man on the Planet” of Brooklyn are scheduled to go face to face at the pre-fight press conference on the final day of the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC.

Paul and Tyson square off in an eight-round heavyweight clash on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The contest serves as the main event live on Netflix.

Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) is fresh off the win via TKO against Mike Perry in July. The contest replaced the original clash with Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) that was rescheduled to mid November after a medical scare forced the fight to be postponed.

After his victory against Perry, Paul said he also wanted to face UFC champion Alex Pereira. In the lead up to his fight with Mike Tyson, the 27-year-old promised “a nightmare”.

“After eating Mike Perry as an appetizer, I’m ready to go for the main course on Friday, November 15,” Jake Paul said. “To be fighting the biggest baddest boxer ever is a dream come true for me and it is going to be a nightmare for Mike Tyson.”

“It’s cool to be featured at Fanatics Fest alongside some of the biggest names in sports and I look forward to delivering a show the fans won’t soon forget on Friday, November 15th.”

Tyson hasn’t fought as a pro since June 2005. Nevertheless, 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion promised to knock Paul out.

“I’m looking forward to facing off with Jake Paul at Fanatics Fest in NYC,” Mike Tyson said. “The countdown is back on. I’m feeling great and looking forward to knocking out Jake Paul on Friday, November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Netflix.”

Also partaking in the press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC, the co-main event fighters and old rivals, Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title on the line.

Plus, Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) of India and Whindersson Nunes (0-1) of Brazil. The pair meets in a six-round bout at super middleweight.

Additional Paul vs Tyson undercard bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Fanatics Fest NYC takes place at Javits Center in New York City. The event has been announced as “the first-ever immersive sports festival, where sports, culture, and collecting collide”. Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Kevin Durant, Cody Rhodes, Sabrina Ionescu are expected in attendance, among others.

Paul vs Tyson press conference is held at The Theater, starting at 2:00 pm ET.