Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson new date official for November at same venue, ticket info

The bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been rescheduled to Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The former undisputed heavyweight champion and the YouTuber turned pro boxer square off in an eight-round boxing match live on Netflix.

Paul and Tyson were originally set to battle it out on July 20 at the same venue. Following a medical scare on board a plane in May, the latter was advised to minimize training for a few week. As a result, the fight was postponed. Today, Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the new date for the event.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly,” Mike Tyson said. “I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.”

“While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York is set to make his first ring appearance as a professional boxer in 19 years. On June 30, “the Baddest Man on the Planet” celebrates his 58th birthday.

27-year-old Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio is set to go through the ropes for the second time in 2024.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul go face to face at the press conference for their bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, USA | Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

The long-awaited rematch between Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) has also been rescheduled to November 15. The contest featuring the old rivals serves as the co-main event.

The pair first met in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Taylor defeated Serrano by split decision and retained her undisputed lightweight title.

The rematch is scheduled for 10 rounds with with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title on the line.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at the press conference for their rematch at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, USA | Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson tickets

In today’s announcement Most Valuable Promotions also confirmed that “previously purchased tickets will be honored for Friday, November 15. No action is needed to keep current tickets and current seat locations. Tickets are still available here.”

“Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for refund at their original point of purchase until July 8, 2024. To request a refund, contact SeatGeek at [email protected] with the subject line ‘Paul vs. Tyson’. After July 8, 2024 tickets will no longer be available for a refund and your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.”

The promotion did not communicate whether the previously scheduled bouts for the Paul vs Tyson undercard have also been re-booked.

The lineup included a 10-round lightweight bout between Ashton Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) of Long Beach, California and Floyd Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey. A six-round light heavyweight matchup between Mexico’s Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (53-6-1, 1 NC, 34 KOs) and former UFC fighter Darren Till (MMA 18-5-1) of the UK. Plus, a six-round super middleweight bout between Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) of India and Whindersson Nunes (0-1) of Brazil.

The undercard information is expected to follow shortly.