Jake Paul vs Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis moves to Miami – Tickets

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Friday, November 14, has been relocated to Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. The bout, expected to go ahead as an exhibition, headlines the next boxing extravaganza live on Netflix, following Canelo vs Crawford.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, is the WBA’s No. 14-ranked cruiserweight. Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, is a three-division world champion who currently holds the WBA lightweight title.

The two fighters were originally scheduled to square off on the same date at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The new location and venue were announced on Wednesday.

“New city, same mission – seek and destroy the tank,” Jake Paul said. “Kaseya Center. Friday, November 14. I’m bringing the heat, and Miami will see me take down this angry elf while the world watches live on Netflix.”

Gervonta Davis said, “Jake Paul has been cherry-picking in the sport of boxing for a while now, but he picked the wrong opponent this time. He better start losing some weight, chasing some chickens, and pray that helps him on fight night! Thank you to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to whoop this clown!”

Additionally, following the kickoff press conference in NYC on Monday, September 22, the second leg of a two-city press tour has been confirmed.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis preview their bout and face off during the second open-to-the-public press conference on Tuesday, September 23. Hosted by Brian Custer, the event takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The second press conference is also set to feature Paul vs Davis undercard fighters.

Paul vs Tank Davis: Ticket Information

Tickets for Jake Paul vs Tank Davis go on sale Wednesday, September 24, at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster, with presale beginning a day earlier at 10 a.m. ET.

On Sale Date: Wednesday, September 24

Wednesday, September 24 Presale: Tuesday, September 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, September 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET Time: 12:00 p.m. ET (general sale)

12:00 p.m. ET (general sale) Platform: Ticketmaster

Miami Press Conference Details

The second Jake Paul vs Tank Davis press conference is held on September 23, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.