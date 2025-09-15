Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jake Paul vs Tank Davis: New date set for kick-off presser in NYC

The two-city press tour begins with a rescheduled launch press conference in New York City

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jake Paul speaks during the press conference
Jake Paul speaks during the press conference at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, on November 13, 2024 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis square off in an exhibition boxing match on Friday, November 14, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. In the lead-up to their extravaganza showdown live on Netflix, the fighters host a two-city press tour.

In early September, the promotion announced two media events for this Wednesday in New York and Thursday in Atlanta. Those dates are no longer valid.

On Monday, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix announced that the kick-off press conference has been rescheduled for September 22, at the Palladium Theater in New York. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET.

Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster Brian Custer has been announced as the press conference host.

The event is open to the public on a “first-come, first-served basis.” Fans unable to attend can stream the press conference live on the MVP and Netflix YouTube channels.

Information for the second leg of the press tour is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Jake Paul vs Tank Davis: New York Press Conference Details

  • Date: Monday, September 22
  • Venue: Palladium Theater, New York, NY
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Platform: MVP and Netflix YouTube channels

Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, is ranked No. 14 at cruiserweight by the WBA. The 28-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, is a three-division world champion and the reigning WBA lightweight titleholder. The 30-year-old southpaw was last in action in March, fighting Lamont Roach to a majority draw.

The kick-off press conference in New York is expected to see Paul and Davis face off for the first time and reveal the fight details, including the weight class and number of rounds.

Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.