Jake Paul vs Tank Davis: New date set for kick-off presser in NYC

Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis square off in an exhibition boxing match on Friday, November 14, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. In the lead-up to their extravaganza showdown live on Netflix, the fighters host a two-city press tour.

In early September, the promotion announced two media events for this Wednesday in New York and Thursday in Atlanta. Those dates are no longer valid.

On Monday, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix announced that the kick-off press conference has been rescheduled for September 22, at the Palladium Theater in New York. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET.

Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster Brian Custer has been announced as the press conference host.

The event is open to the public on a “first-come, first-served basis.” Fans unable to attend can stream the press conference live on the MVP and Netflix YouTube channels.

Information for the second leg of the press tour is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Jake Paul vs Tank Davis: New York Press Conference Details

Date: Monday, September 22

Monday, September 22 Venue: Palladium Theater, New York, NY

Palladium Theater, New York, NY Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET Platform: MVP and Netflix YouTube channels

Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, is ranked No. 14 at cruiserweight by the WBA. The 28-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, is a three-division world champion and the reigning WBA lightweight titleholder. The 30-year-old southpaw was last in action in March, fighting Lamont Roach to a majority draw.

The kick-off press conference in New York is expected to see Paul and Davis face off for the first time and reveal the fight details, including the weight class and number of rounds.