Canelo vs Crawford draws over 41 million Netflix viewers

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford becomes the most-viewed men's championship boxing match ever

By Parviz Iskenderov
General view of Allegiant Stadium during Netflix's Canelo vs Crawford Fight Night
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view is seen during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix)

The superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford drew over 41 million viewers on Netflix, earning the top spot as the most-viewed men’s title fight to date. The two champions squared off this past Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Bud” Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, came out victorious, defeating Mexico’s Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) by unanimous decision. With the victory, Crawford conquered the super middleweight division to become the first male three-weight undisputed champion.

“Over 41 million global viewers watched #CaneloCrawford on Netflix, making it the most-viewed men’s championship boxing match this century!” the streaming service reported on social media.

In comparison, the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson last November made history as the most-streamed global sporting event ever. Following the event, it was reported that the fight generated over 108 million live global viewers, including 65 million live concurrent streams, with 38 million concurrent streams in the US.

The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which served as the co-feature for Paul vs Tyson, averaged an estimated 74 million live viewers globally. It became the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history, with 47 million AMA (average minute audience) in the US.

Additionally, following the event, Netflix reported that the sold-out Canelo vs Crawford event generated a gross total revenue of $47,231,887 (announced live gate) with 70,482 people in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, making it:

  • Highest attendance in Allegiant Stadium history
  • Highest-grossing single-day event in Allegiant Stadium history
  • Second biggest boxing attendance indoors in U.S. history, surpassing Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks 2 (63,352)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG. Drawing from extensive firsthand knowledge, with over 20 years of experience in the combat sports industry, he provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

