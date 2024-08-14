Jake Paul to host Ngannou vs Ferreira kickoff press conference in Washington, D.C.

Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira are scheduled for their first face-off at the launch press conference hosted by Jake Paul on August 22. The heavyweights battle it out for the PFL Super Fights championship belt on October 19.

Cameroonian-French former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou (17-3) and Brazilian PFL champion Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC) square off in the main event of “Battle of the Giants”. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ in the U.S. and DAZN in other countries.

The press conference is also set to see the co-main event fighters, Cris Cyborg (27-2) and Larissa Pacheco (23-4). The all-Brazilian contest for the featherweight title pits the former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder against the two-division champion in PFL. The location accommodating the fight card is also expected to be confirmed.

Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs), meanwhile, is scheduled to face Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) in a boxing match on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. On August 18, the Cleveland native and the former undisputed heavyweight champion of Brooklyn go face-to-face at their pre-fight press conference held on the final day of the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC.

In addition, Paul is also expected to make his MMA debut in PFL at an event in future.

The Ngannou vs Ferreira kickoff press conference takes place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. at 1:00 pm ET. Live stream is available on ESPN+ and PFL MMA channel on YouTube.