Jake Paul suspended indefinitely after breaking jaw in Joshua fight

Jake Paul received an indefinite medical suspension after suffering a broken jaw in his heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua last month in Miami. The contest, which drew 33 million global viewers on Netflix, ended in the sixth round when Britain’s champion Joshua knocked out Paul with a big right hand.

According to MMA Fighting, citing the Florida Athletic Commission, Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) received an indefinite medical suspension and must be cleared by a physician before he can fight again.

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Additionally, prior to the fight, Paul was listed as the No. 14-ranked cruiserweight by the World Boxing Association (WBA). After his knockout defeat to Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs), the 28-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio, is no longer featured on the sanctioning body’s official rankings.

As of writing, the WBA 200-pound champion is Mexico’s Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs), who also holds the WBO belt. Meanwhile, Australia’s Liam Callanan (19-2-2, 7 KOs) is now listed as No. 14 instead of Paul.

Alongside Jake Paul, Diarra Davis Jr. also reportedly received an indefinite medical suspension. Tyron Woodley, Camilla Panatta, and Yokasta Valle received 30-day suspensions, while Justin Cardona was suspended for 60 days.