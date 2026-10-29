Dustin Pague vs Mike Richman headlines BKFC Hershey in December

Dustin Pague faces Mike Richman in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on December 4 at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The contest pits current welterweight champion Pague (6-2) against former two-time light heavyweight champion Richman (8-4).

Pague of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, won his previous bout at BKFC 86 in January by unanimous decision against Julian Lane to become the new champion at 165 lbs.

Richman of Rosemount, Minnesota, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to John Garbarino at BKFC Liberty Brawl in July.

The two fighters square off in a non-title bout at middleweight.

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Other bouts include:

Sam Alvey vs. Johnathan Miller, ironweight

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Michael Manno (2-2), middleweight

Patrick Carroll (2-0) vs. Nelson Best, heavyweight

Elijah Harris (2-3) vs. Stevo Morris (3-3), featherweight

Jay Haas (0-1) vs. Eduardo Peralta (2-4), featherweight

Colin Reeser (0-1) vs. Fabricio Berrun, featherweight

The fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.