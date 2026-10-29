Dustin Pague vs Mike Richman headlines BKFC Hershey in December

Dustin Pague faces Mike Richman in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on December 4 at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
- The contest pits current welterweight champion Pague (6-2) against former two-time light heavyweight champion Richman (8-4).
- Pague of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, won his previous bout at BKFC 86 in January by unanimous decision against Julian Lane to become the new champion at 165 lbs.
- Richman of Rosemount, Minnesota, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to John Garbarino at BKFC Liberty Brawl in July.
The two fighters square off in a non-title bout at middleweight.
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Other bouts include:
- Sam Alvey vs. Johnathan Miller, ironweight
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. Michael Manno (2-2), middleweight
- Patrick Carroll (2-0) vs. Nelson Best, heavyweight
- Elijah Harris (2-3) vs. Stevo Morris (3-3), featherweight
- Jay Haas (0-1) vs. Eduardo Peralta (2-4), featherweight
- Colin Reeser (0-1) vs. Fabricio Berrun, featherweight
The fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.