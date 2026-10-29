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Dustin Pague vs Mike Richman headlines BKFC Hershey in December

Current welterweight champion Dustin Pague faces former two-time light heavyweight champion Mike Richman in a middleweight bout

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Dustin Pague during the BKFC Mohegan Sun weigh-in
Dustin Pague during the weigh-in in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 16, 2026. Image credit: BKFC

Dustin Pague faces Mike Richman in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on December 4 at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

  • The contest pits current welterweight champion Pague (6-2) against former two-time light heavyweight champion Richman (8-4).
  • Pague of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, won his previous bout at BKFC 86 in January by unanimous decision against Julian Lane to become the new champion at 165 lbs.
  • Richman of Rosemount, Minnesota, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to John Garbarino at BKFC Liberty Brawl in July.

The two fighters square off in a non-title bout at middleweight.

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Other bouts include:

  • Sam Alvey vs. Johnathan Miller, ironweight
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Michael Manno (2-2), middleweight
  • Patrick Carroll (2-0) vs. Nelson Best, heavyweight
  • Elijah Harris (2-3) vs. Stevo Morris (3-3), featherweight
  • Jay Haas (0-1) vs. Eduardo Peralta (2-4), featherweight
  • Colin Reeser (0-1) vs. Fabricio Berrun, featherweight

The fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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