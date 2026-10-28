Brandon ‘The Cannon’ Adams signs with Golden Boy

Former title challenger Brandon “The Cannon” Adams of Watts, California, has signed with Golden Boy Promotions. The promotion made the announcement on Wednesday.

Adams (26-4, 16 KOs) last fought on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard last September in Las Vegas, where he defeated Serhii Bohachuk by unanimous decision.

In mid-2019 in Texas, the 37-year-old native of Lynwood, California, challenged Jermall Charlo for the WBC middleweight title but fell short by unanimous decision.

Adams was scheduled to face Caoimhin Agyarko in an IBF super welterweight title eliminator in April in Las Vegas. The fight was canceled after he collapsed in his hotel room and was hospitalized before the weigh-in.

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‘I’m more motivated than ever’

“I’m extremely excited to begin this next chapter with Golden Boy Promotions,” Adams said. “At this point in my career, I know exactly what I want to accomplish, and I truly believe Golden Boy has the experience, the relationships and the tools to help me reach my ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.”

“I want to sincerely thank Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Closing out my career with one of the most respected promotional companies in the world means a lot to me.”

“I’ve worked my entire life for this moment, and I’m more motivated than ever to finish what I started and leave my mark on this sport.”