Emiliano Vargas faces Omar Juarez on Benavidez vs Cieslak undercard

Emiliano Vargas faces Omar Juarez in a 10-round super lightweight bout on the undercard of David Benavidez vs Michal Cieslak. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 5.

Vargas (18-0, 15 KOs) of Oxnard, California, makes his third ring appearance of the year. In his previous outing in Brooklyn in June, the Las Vegas-based 22-year-old stopped Bryce Mills in the fourth round.

Juarez (21-2, 8 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas, was last in action in September in Veracruz, Mexico. The 27-year-old defeated Emanuel Lopez by third-round TKO, earning his seventh win in a row.

The contest was announced during the launch press conference at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

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What they’re saying

“I’m looking to close the year strong and move on to a big main event, but I can’t do any of that without getting past Omar Juarez,” Vargas said. “He’s a tough fighter who’s gonna bring the resilience out of me. It’s gonna be a great night for the fans.”

“In order to make my dreams a reality, I have to crush Juarez. That’s what this sport is about. My dream has always been to become a world champion, and I’m knocking at the doorstep.”

“Juarez has great experience and he’s never been stopped before. I believe I’m the guy to do that.”

Emiliano Vargas and Omar Juarez face off at a press conference at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on October 28, 2026. Photo by Eric Dearborn / DAZN

Juarez said, “I’m extremely excited to be back on the big stage. I can’t wait to deliver a spectacular fight. Expect nothing but fireworks.”

“I want to become a world champion, so I know that I need to fight the big names. Emiliano is one of the biggest names in the division. I’m a competitor and I want to test myself in there.”

“Vargas is a good fighter. I won’t take anything away from him. I’m looking forward to getting competitive in there on fight night. It’s gonna be fan-friendly. We’re both coming to prove something.”

Emiliano Vargas and Omar Juarez pose at a press conference at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on October 28, 2026. Photo by Eric Dearborn / DAZN

Other announced bouts

Also announced at the press conference were opponents for Marco Romero and Nikita Tszyu.

Marco Romero (16-0, 14 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, takes on Cruse Stewart (10-4, 7 KOs) of Rock Island, Illinois, in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Australia’s Nikita Tszyu (12-0-1, 10 KOs) meets Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (32-6, 30 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight matchup.

The main event is a 12-round cruiserweight championship unification bout with three belts on the line. The contest pits unified WBA and WBO champion David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, against WBC titleholder Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) of Poland.

The 12-round co-feature is a middleweight bout between interim WBC super welterweight titleholder Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, and former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida.