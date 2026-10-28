Amanda Serrano faces Skye Falzon in Puerto Rico in January

Amanda Serrano faces Skye Falzon on Saturday, January 9 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 12-round contest will be her last fight as a professional boxer.

Puerto Rico’s seven-division champion Serrano (50-4-1, 32 KOs) puts her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles on the line. In her previous bout in August, the 38-year-old southpaw defeated Lucrecia Manzur by majority decision.

Australia’s Falzon (12-2, 7 KOs) makes her first attempt to become a champion. The 38-year-old comes off a unanimous decision victory over Monika Singh in September.

Tickets for the event go on sale November 3 at 12:00 p.m. AST via Ticketera. The card will stream live on DAZN.

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What they’re saying

“Boxing has been my life, and I never could have imagined the journey it would take me and my family on,” Serrano said.

“From the early days when women’s boxing was fighting for recognition in small theater shows, to headlining Madison Square Garden in New York, reaching millions of fans around the world on the biggest shows, and helping open doors for the next generation of female fighters, Jordan [Maldonado] and I always believed and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished.”

“We’ve fought for respect, equal opportunities, fair pay, and the choice to compete under the same rules as men. There’s still more work to do, and I’ll continue fighting for the next generation long after I hang up my gloves.”

“To close my career at home in Puerto Rico, in front of the people who have supported me from the beginning, means everything. On Saturday, January 9, I’m going to give the fans one final night to remember.”

Falzon said, “After 14 years as a professional boxer, I have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to step into the ring with the best female boxer in the world. This is more than just a fight; it represents years of sacrifice, dedication, setbacks and an unwavering belief in myself.”

“I am stepping in to prove that I belong there and to give everything I have to create my own piece of boxing history.”

The Serrano vs Falzon undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.