Jai Opetaia signs with Zuffa Boxing, eyes unification and undisputed title

Australia’s world champion Jai Opetaia joins Zuffa Boxing. The 30-year-old Sydney southpaw is a two-time and current IBF cruiserweight titleholder.

The promotion made the announcement in the lead-up to its first event, scheduled for next Friday. In a video posted on social media, Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) says he is “pumped,” targets unification bouts, and aims for the undisputed crown.

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In his previous bout in early December, Jai Opetaia knocked out Huseyin Cinkara in the eighth round. The victory marked his third ring appearance of the year and the fourth successful defense of his belt during his second reign.

Opetaia’s next fight, and his first outing under the Zuffa Boxing banner, is expected to be announced shortly.

Zuffa Boxing 1 airs live on Paramount+ on January 23 from Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Headlining the fight card – comprising eight bouts – are Irish southpaw Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) and Mexico’s former welterweight title challenger Carlos Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout.